Tesco Indreabhán Team Wins Business Impact Award for Cultural Preservation

February 15, 2024 - A small team from Tesco Indreabhán in Ireland has made a significant impact by preserving the nation's rich linguistic and cultural heritage. Led by Store Manager Majella Conneely, their efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning them the Tesco Business Impact Award at the company's Annual Values Awards.

Advertisment

A Triumph for Language and Culture

In a world where globalization often threatens local traditions, the Tesco Indreabhán team has taken up the mantle of preserving and promoting Ireland's native language and culture. Their initiatives, which started as grassroots efforts, have now gained recognition at the highest levels of the company.

Majella Conneely, the store's manager, shared her thoughts on the team's achievement: "We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished. It's about more than just winning an award – it's about keeping our culture alive and sharing it with our customers."

Advertisment

Standing Out Among 13,000 Employees Nationwide

The Tesco Annual Values Awards, held at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, celebrates outstanding contributions made by the company's 13,000 employees across various categories. This year, the Tesco Indreabhán team emerged victorious in the Business Impact Award category, showcasing their dedication to fostering a sense of community and pride in their store.

The awards ceremony was a testament to the power of unity and collaboration. As each category winner took the stage, it became clear that every individual had played a crucial role in driving Tesco's success.

A Beacon of Cultural Preservation

The Tesco Indreabhán team's mission to promote the Irish language and culture within the company is a shining example of how businesses can contribute to preserving and celebrating local traditions. Their achievements serve as a reminder that even in the face of globalization, the human spirit remains resilient and committed to safeguarding the richness of our diverse cultures.