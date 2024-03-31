Türkiye's TIKA Hosts Ramadan Iftar in Kosovo: A Testament to Balkan Stability Commitment

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a significant Ramadan iftar in Pristina, Kosovo, showcasing Türkiye's enduring commitment to fostering peace and stability in the Balkans. Held on a Thursday, the event was attended by prominent figures including Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, alongside Turkish Ambassador Sabri Tunc Angili and NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) commander Ozkan Ulutas. This gathering was not just a cultural exchange but a symbol of the deep-rooted ties and shared commitment towards the region's stability.

Strengthening Ties through Cultural Diplomacy

In his heartfelt address, Deputy Foreign Minister Serim relayed warm greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reiterating Türkiye's unwavering support for peace in the Balkans. Highlighting peace and stability as "indispensable foreign policy priorities" for Türkiye, Serim underscored the nation's role as a proactive partner in ensuring the region's security. He also highlighted the significant contributions of over 800 Turkish Armed Forces members who are actively engaged in KFOR's mission, showcasing Türkiye's tangible commitment to Kosovo's safety and stability.

Türkiye and Kosovo: A Bond Beyond Diplomacy

Serim's speech also touched on the historical friendship between Türkiye and Kosovo, emphasizing the mutual support that has been evident in both prosperous and challenging times. "In Kosovo, we feel not as guests but as at home," Serim remarked, pointing out the long history and significant place Kosovo holds in Türkiye's heart. The rapid development of economic relations between the two countries was highlighted as a key factor in strengthening their ties, further proving that their relationship transcends mere diplomacy.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

Prime Minister Kurti and Ambassador Angili also took the opportunity to express their gratitude towards TIKA for its continuous support and contributions to Kosovo's development. The consistent assistance provided by TIKA was praised for fostering excellent cooperation and aiding in the nation's progress. Ambassador Angili's remarks about the "strong bonds between Kosovo and Türkiye becoming even stronger in the future" cap off the evening with a message of hope and shared goals. This event not only served as a platform for cultural exchange but also as a reaffirmation of Türkiye's dedication to the Balkans' prosperity and stability.