Türkiye Dominates European Animal Production, Leading in Sheep and Goats in 2023

Türkiye has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in animal production within Europe, marking a significant milestone in 2023 by leading in the number of ovine (sheep and goats) and securing the second position in bovine (cattle) counts among European nations. This achievement underscores the nation's robust agricultural practices and strategic investments in the livestock sector.

Unprecedented Growth in Ovine Numbers

With a staggering count of 52.6 million ovine, including 42 million sheep, Türkiye's numbers have tripled those of Spain, its closest competitor within the European Union, which boasts 13.5 million. This remarkable growth not only highlights Türkiye's leading position but also showcases the country's capacity to sustain a vast and thriving livestock population. Eurostat and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data further reveal that other EU countries such as Romania, Greece, France, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal trail behind in ovine numbers, further emphasizing Türkiye's dominance in this sector.

Strategic Position in Bovine Production

Despite the total number of cattle in EU countries experiencing a slight decline from 74.8 million in 2022 to 73.8 million in 2023, Türkiye has successfully maintained its momentum in bovine production. Registering 16.5 million cattle, Türkiye stands second only to France within the EU, outpacing traditional agricultural powerhouses like Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. This achievement signifies Türkiye's strategic importance in the European livestock market, bolstered by effective breeding programs and agricultural policies.

Leading the Herd in Goat Numbers

Not content with leading in sheep numbers, Türkiye has also secured the top spot in goat populations, with 10.3 million goats. This figure not only surpasses all European Union countries but also more than triples the numbers of its closest rival, Greece, which has 2.8 million goats. The adept management of goat farming, alongside favorable geographic and climatic conditions, has propelled Türkiye to the forefront of goat production in Europe, highlighting the country's comprehensive dominance in the ovine sector.

As Türkiye continues to spearhead animal production in Europe, its leading position in the livestock sector is a testament to the country's commitment to agricultural development and sustainability. The nation's success in animal production not only contributes significantly to its economy but also sets a benchmark for other countries aiming to enhance their agricultural output. With ongoing advancements in livestock management and production techniques, Türkiye's agricultural sector is poised for even greater achievements in the future, further solidifying its role as a key player in the global agricultural landscape.