Swedish Court Rules 14kg Meteorite 'Immovable Property', Stays with Landowner After Legal Dispute

A landmark legal decision in Sweden has set a precedent regarding the ownership of meteorites found on private property. On November 7, 2020, a 14kg iron meteorite landed in Uppland, north of Stockholm, sparking a legal battle between the landowner, Johan Benzelstierna von Engeström, and two geologists, Andreas Forsberg and Anders Zetterqvist, over its ownership. The Svea court of appeal has now ruled that the meteorite is considered 'immovable property' and thus belongs to the landowner, overturning a previous district court decision.

Legal Battle Over Space Rock Ownership

In December 2020, geologists Forsberg and Zetterqvist discovered the meteorite and handed it over to the Swedish Museum of Natural History. However, the landowner, von Engeström, contested their claim, arguing that the meteorite, made of substances already present in the Earth's surface, should be considered part of his land. The Uppsala district court initially ruled in favor of the geologists, deeming the meteorite 'movable property without an owner'. This decision was based on the notion that the meteorite was not an integral part of the property it landed on.

Court's Rationale and Implications

The Svea court of appeal's ruling was influenced by the composition of the meteorite and its integration with the land's natural elements. Judge Robert Green emphasized that meteorites or space rocks, despite their extraterrestrial origin, should be treated as part of 'immovable property' like other stones found on Earth. This decision underscores the legal recognition of meteorites as part of the land where they fall, potentially influencing future cases involving extraterrestrial objects found on private property. Furthermore, the court highlighted that Swedish law 'allemansraetten', which allows public access to nature, does not permit the removal of meteorites from someone else's land without consent.

Future of Meteorite Ownership in Sweden

The appeals court's decision adds a new dimension to property rights and the ownership of meteorites in Sweden. While it firmly establishes that meteorites found on private property belong to the landowner, it leaves open questions about the rights of individuals who discover such objects. The court's judgment also signals to potential future finders that permission from landowners is paramount before claiming ownership of space rocks. As of now, it remains unclear whether the geologists will appeal the decision to Sweden's supreme court, setting the stage for further legal scrutiny on this matter.

This landmark ruling not only clarifies the legal status of meteorites found on private property in Sweden but also sets a significant precedent for similar cases worldwide. As we continue to explore and understand our universe, the intersection of legal, scientific, and property rights will undoubtedly evolve, reflecting our changing relationship with the cosmos.