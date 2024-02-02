Sweden's Deportation Protocols Set for Major Reform

In a significant move aimed at reforming Sweden's deportation protocols, Anita Linder, the judge helming the Inquiry on Reinforcing Return Operations, has put forth recommendations that could potentially revolutionize the way the country handles deportation orders. Her proposals, which primarily focus on altering the 'statutory limitation period,' are designed to encourage individuals who have been ordered to leave the country to comply with the directive, rather than evade authorities.

Shifting the Statutory Limitation Period

One of the key recommendations made by Linder is the shift in the commencement of the 'statutory limitation period.' Currently, this period begins when a removal order becomes 'final and non-appealable.' Linder proposes that instead, the limitation period should start from the moment 'the alien leaves the country.' This fundamental change would discourage those with rejected applications from disappearing and then reapplying after the limitation period expires.

Extending the Statutory Limitation Period

Furthermore, Linder has suggested the extension of the statutory limitation period from the existing four years to five years. This extension, coupled with the shift in the start date, aims to increase the efficiency of return operations and ensure greater compliance with deportation orders.

Implications and Future Prospects

These recommendations come in the wake of concerns raised by Sweden's Migration Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, who has noted a significant portion of asylum applications in 2023 were from individuals previously ordered to be deported. If adopted, the proposed changes could apply to all individuals with return decisions, including those failing to renew work permits. However, the exact impact on such cases remains to be elucidated. The Swedish government is now set to consult on the inquiry's recommendations, following which it will prepare a bill for parliamentary approval. The proposed changes, if passed, are set to take effect from January 1, 2025.