Susan Sciortino Earns Prestigious Kumite Judge A Title at European Karate Championships

Susan Sciortino, a dedicated referee from the Malta Karate Federation (MKF), has reached a significant milestone in her career by achieving the highest accolade available for a karate judiciary official. This notable event took place during the recent European Karate Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia, where Sciortino not only passed her exams with flying colors but also served on the refereeing panel, underscoring her competence and commitment to the sport of karate.

Path to Excellence

Sciortino's journey to becoming a Kumite Judge A was marked by rigorous training and a deep understanding of the sport. The European Karate Championships provided a fitting backdrop for her achievement, spotlighting the critical role referees play in ensuring fairness and integrity in competitions. Holding the Kumite Judge A license, Sciortino is now eligible to officiate at the highest levels of karate competitions, including future European Championships, setting a precedent for aspiring referees within the Malta Karate Federation and beyond.

A Milestone for Malta Karate Federation

The Malta Karate Federation's investment in its panel of judges has been substantial, with a clear focus on enhancing the quality and credibility of karate officiating. Sciortino's accomplishment is a testament to the federation's commitment to excellence, not only in nurturing athletes but also in developing world-class referees. This achievement serves as an inspiration to others within the federation, encouraging a continued emphasis on professional development and excellence in the sport.

Implications for the Future

As the first MKF official to attain the Kumite Judge A qualification, Sciortino's success paves the way for others in the federation to aspire to such esteemed roles. Her involvement in the European Karate Championships as part of the refereeing panel has also placed Malta on the map in the international karate community, highlighting the small nation's commitment to the sport's growth and integrity. This achievement not only elevates Sciortino's career but also enhances the prestige and recognition of the Malta Karate Federation in the global arena.

The achievement of Susan Sciortino in becoming a Kumite Judge A is a beacon of excellence for the Malta Karate Federation and the broader karate community. It underscores the significance of dedication, training, and a passion for the sport, qualities that are essential for anyone aspiring to reach the pinnacle of their profession. As Sciortino looks ahead to new challenges and opportunities, her journey inspires current and future generations of karate practitioners and officials to pursue their dreams with the same fervor and commitment.