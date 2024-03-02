Survey Reveals Catalans' EU Awareness Gap Ahead of European Parliament Elections

A recent survey conducted by the Office of the European Parliament in Barcelona and the Catalan public survey agency (CEO) unveiled significant gaps in Catalans' awareness of the European Union's institutions, revealing that 60% could not identify any EU bodies. Additionally, 59% of those surveyed were unaware of the upcoming European Parliament elections date, casting a shadow on the anticipated voter turnout and engagement levels.

Catalans and the European Union: A Disconnect?

The survey's findings highlight a concerning lack of familiarity with the EU among Catalans. While the European Parliament was the most recognized institution, noted by 29% of respondents, other critical bodies like the European Central Bank and the European Commission were only mentioned by a fraction of participants. This unfamiliarity extends to the upcoming European Parliament elections, with only 17% correctly identifying the June 9 election date. Such findings underscore the challenges facing the EU in fostering a sense of belonging and awareness among its citizens.

Euroscepticism and Pro-European Sentiments

Despite the apparent disconnect, the survey also sheds light on the complex relationship Catalans have with the European Union. While two-thirds of young Catalans aged 18 to 24 expressed Eurosceptic views, an average of 55% of respondents across all age groups identified as pro-European. This duality reflects a broader trend of support for the EU, with 72% in favor of Catalonia's continued membership. The anticipated voter turnout, rated at 7.5 out of 10, suggests a high level of engagement, possibly driven by recent global and European crises that have underscored the importance of decisions made at the EU level.

Key Concerns and Priorities for Catalans

Climate change and immigration emerged as the top issues Catalans believe should be prioritized by the EU. A significant majority advocate for a more ambitious political stance on climate action and a cohesive plan to distribute refugees among EU member states. Additionally, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has a majority of respondents supporting continued military aid from the EU. These concerns indicate areas where the EU could strengthen its connection with Catalan citizens by addressing the issues that matter most to them.

The survey paints a picture of a population that, while supportive of the EU, feels disconnected and underrepresented within its institutions. As the European Parliament elections approach, the need for increased awareness and education about the EU's role and impact becomes ever more critical. Engaging citizens in the democratic process and addressing their key concerns could be pivotal in bridging the gap between the EU and its Catalan constituents.