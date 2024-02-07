Supermarket and Mining Sectors Drive FTSE 100 Downwards

On a subdued Wednesday, the FTSE 100 index met with an unexpected decline, influenced largely by slips in the supermarket and mining sectors. The supermarket giant, Sainsbury's, shared a less-than-stellar update, outlining plans to reduce clothing sales in select stores and to shut additional standalone Argos sites. This move is part of a cost-saving strategy aimed at carving out savings of 1 billion yearly. The announcement dealt a 6% blow to Sainsbury's shares, in turn, sending ripples across Tesco shares, which dipped by 3.41%.

Miners and Supermarkets Upend the FTSE 100

Mining companies such as Antofagasta, Anglo American, and Endeavor Mining added to the FTSE 100's woes, pulling the index down by 0.68% to close at 7,628.75 points. This downturn wiped out a considerable portion of the 68-point gain celebrated just a day earlier. The story was echoed across Europe, with the Dax index in Frankfurt and the Cac 40 in Paris also wrapping up the day on a lower note. However, the US markets told a different tale, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones noting gains after the European markets had called it a day. The pound managed to gain some strength against both the dollar and the euro.

Barratt Developments' Mega Acquisition

In a different vein, Barratt Developments dropped a bombshell with the announcement of a 2.52 billion acquisition of Redrow. The news sent Barratt's shares spiraling downward by 5.47%, while Redrow's shares enjoyed a 13.60% surge. The acquisition is anticipated to result in almost 1,000 job cuts but could also fast-track home construction. Among the FTSE 100, companies like Smurfit Kappa and DS Smith enjoyed a spike in share prices, while the biggest losers of the day were Sainsbury's, Barratt Developments, Vodafone, Antofagasta, and Anglo American.