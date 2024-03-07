SUM Project Opens Call for European Cities to Pioneer Shared Urban Mobility Innovation

The Seamless Shared Urban Mobility (SUM) project is charting a new course in urban transport, aiming to overhaul existing mobility networks into collaborative, integrated systems. This initiative is now seeking European cities to join as Observer Cities, enhancing shared and public transport solutions continent-wide.

Revolutionizing Urban Transport

The SUM project's ambitious goal is to transform mobility networks into New and Shared Mobility Systems (NSM) seamlessly integrated with public transport in over 15 European cities by 2026, aiming to double this number by 2030. This vision prioritizes intermodality, interconnectivity, sustainability, safety, and resilience, setting a new standard for urban mobility.

Engaging Observer Cities

The call for Observer Cities is a strategic step to widen the project's impact across Europe. Selected cities will gain invaluable insights into innovative mobility solutions, policy enhancement through data-driven decisions, and access to the ERTICO Academy and a collaborative network. To qualify, cities must be part of the CIVITAS Initiative, possess a Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP), and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

Observer Cities will play a crucial role in elevating the SUM project's prominence, contributing to annual meetings, Living Labs visits, and the development of a Pan-European Open Data platform. This collaborative effort not only advances the project's objectives but also positions participating cities at the forefront of sustainable mobility innovation.