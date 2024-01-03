en English
Europe

Stricter Fines for Environmental Offences: Aligning with EU’s Emission Standards

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Stricter Fines for Environmental Offences: Aligning with EU's Emission Standards

In a progressive move towards environmental conservation, amendments to the Ordinance concerning penalties for environmental damage and pollution have received approval from the Cabinet. The revisions have introduced stricter fines for both individual entrepreneurs and organizations that violate emission standards or exceed permitted pollution levels. The need for these changes came to light after an analysis of the years 2019-2021 revealed that penalties had not been updated for over a decade, making them ineffective deterrents for habitual offenders.

Higher Fines and Stricter Standards

Previously, the low fines imposed were less burdensome for defaulters as compared to the cost of implementing anti-pollution measures. This leniency failed to prevent environmental pollution, posing a serious risk to both the environment and human health. To remedy this, the new amendments propose a formula for calculating fines based on the exceedance of daily and annual emission limits. The amendments also call for a 50% increase in fines for most pollutants and up to 100% for certain violations, addressing inflation and adhering to the ‘polluter-pays’ principle.

Following the EU’s Lead

The changes align with the European Union’s Industrial Emissions Directive, which sets standards for regulating industrial emissions within the EU to protect the environment. This move signals a global shift towards stricter environmental regulations and penalties, and serves as an example for other nations to follow.

Recent Developments in Environmental Penalties

Similar strides are being made worldwide. For instance, PennEnvironment and Three Rivers Waterkeeper filed a lawsuit against BVPV Styrenics and its parent company for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. In Brighton and Hove, stronger anti-pollution measures are being called for, with the introduction of £40 fines for idling vehicles. In California, Assembly Bill 1305 requires companies making claims regarding greenhouse gas emissions to make certain disclosures, with violations subject to a civil penalty. Furthermore, the Turkish Environmental Code has implemented new pollution fines effective from January 1st, 2024, marking a global trend towards stricter environmental regulations.

In conclusion, these amendments to the Ordinance, along with global developments, indicate a growing recognition of the urgent need for stricter regulations and penalties to combat environmental damage and pollution. It is a critical step towards preserving our environment for future generations and serves as a reminder that the fight against environmental degradation needs to be relentless and constantly evolving.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

