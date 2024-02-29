Stonehenge Tunnel Project Sparks A360 Four-Month Closure: SSE Installation Plan Unveiled

Both lanes of the A360 from Longbarrow Roundabout to the Avenue are set for a significant four-month closure starting April, as SSE undertakes the hefty task of laying down new power supply and cables. These essential infrastructural enhancements are aimed at feeding the Stonehenge tunnel on the A303, ensuring a permanent power supply for its lighting and electrical needs. The operation, scheduled to run round-the-clock, seven days a week, has stirred local discontent, particularly after a recent South Wiltshire Area Board meeting shed light on the complexities and challenges facing the project.

Community Concerns and Legal Hurdles

At the heart of resident frustrations are the revelations made by National Highways' representatives, Allen Harris and Ken Marshall, during the South Wiltshire Area Board meeting on February 28. Their disclosure about the difficulties in securing cooperation from adjacent landowners for alternative routing options has meant an inescapable road closure. Further complicating matters is an ongoing legal challenge against the High Court's decision, which dismissed a judicial review into the Stonehenge tunnel project, thus casting a shadow of uncertainty over the A360's closure plans.

Project Timeline and Traffic Management

Despite these challenges, the project is pressing forward with an April start date. The urgency stems from SSE's packed schedule and the cascading effects a delay would have on subsequent works. In response to concerns over potential traffic disruptions, particularly the risk of "rat running," National Highways has promised vigilance, opting to adapt diversion routes and road weight limits based on real-time traffic behavior. This approach, however, hinges on a delicate balance of proactive planning and reactive adjustments, as articulated by Mr. Marshall, emphasizing the long-term nature of National Highways' presence and engagement in the area.

Community Engagement and Future Steps

The dialogue between National Highways and the local community, as demonstrated in the recent Area Board meeting, underscores a broader narrative of collaboration amidst adversity. With significant infrastructural projects like the Stonehenge tunnel, the interplay between progress and preservation, convenience and disruption, becomes all the more palpable. As the A360 closure looms, the focus shifts to minimizing its impact, ensuring clear communication, and fostering a spirit of understanding and patience among all stakeholders involved.

The journey ahead for the A360 and the Stonehenge tunnel project is fraught with logistical and legal challenges. Yet, it also presents an opportunity for collective problem-solving and resilience. As the project unfolds, the community's adaptability and National Highways' commitment to transparency will be key to navigating the disruptions and realizing the long-term benefits of this monumental infrastructural endeavor.