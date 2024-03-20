Stone Age Sailors: 7,000-Year-Old Catamarans Discovered in Mediterranean Redefine Early Seafaring

Archaeologists have unearthed groundbreaking evidence that Stone Age sailors might have navigated the Mediterranean Sea using catamarans, challenging previous notions about early seafaring in Europe. This revelation comes from the discovery of five large wooden canoes at the submerged Neolithic village of La Marmotta near Rome, Italy.

Revolutionizing Historical Seafaring Perspectives

Until now, the capacity for long-distance sea travel during the Neolithic era was underestimated, with most ancient boats discovered in Europe thought to be used for local navigation. The canoes found at La Marmotta, however, measuring up to 36 feet in length and equipped with 'T-shaped' objects for attaching ropes, suggest a more advanced level of seafaring. This evidence implies that these boats could have been joined to form a catamaran, enhancing their stability and capacity for transporting people, animals, and goods across significant distances.

Technological Sophistication and Neolithic Mobility

The Spanish National Research Council, leading the excavation, highlights this discovery as "irrefutable proof" of Neolithic societies' ability to traverse seas. This not only showcases their woodworking skills but also indicates a societal structure that included specialist craftsmen. The findings at La Marmotta, including the use of obsidian from distant islands for tool-making, suggest a network of trade and communication across the Mediterranean, facilitated by these sophisticated seafaring methods.

Implications for Understanding Neolithic Societies

The discovery of the canoes and the potential for catamaran construction offers a new lens through which to view Neolithic societies. Far from being primarily land-bound and static, these findings suggest a dynamic and mobile culture, capable of significant technological achievements and long-distance trade and communication. This could provide insights into how agriculture and societal practices spread rapidly across the Mediterranean and into Northern Europe.

As researchers continue to study these ancient vessels and the submerged village of La Marmotta, our understanding of early human innovation and adaptability continues to evolve. This discovery not only challenges our perceptions of Neolithic societies but also highlights the remarkable ingenuity of our ancestors in overcoming geographical barriers and fostering connections across vast distances.