Stephen Leckie Takes Helm at VisitScotland, Succeeding Lord Thurso Amid Executive Search

In a significant shake-up within Scotland's tourism sector, Stephen Leckie steps into the pivotal role of chairman at VisitScotland, following Lord Thurso's departure. Announced this morning, Leckie's transition marks the end of a 12-year tenure as chair of the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and dovetails with the ongoing search for a new chief executive at the publicly funded tourism marketing agency, as Malcolm Roughead plans his retirement after more than two decades of service.

Advertisment

Strategic Transition at a Crucial Time

Leckie's move to VisitScotland is not just a change of guard but signifies a strategic shift at a time when the organization is at a crossroads, seeking new leadership while striving to maintain Scotland's competitive edge on the global tourism stage. As president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Leckie brings a wealth of experience and a robust network within Scotland's business and tourism sectors. His leadership comes at a crucial juncture, with the industry still rebounding from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and facing fresh challenges in a rapidly evolving global tourism landscape.

A Vision for Scotland's Tourism

Marc Crothall, Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, lauded Stephen Leckie's appointment, highlighting his deep passion for the industry and a visionary outlook that promises to steer Scotland towards becoming a leading global tourism destination in the 21st century. Leckie's tenure at STA was marked by significant achievements, including fostering greater collaboration among tourism and hospitality businesses and driving initiatives aimed at enhancing Scotland's appeal as a top travel destination. His appointment is seen as a catalyst for further innovation and growth in the sector.