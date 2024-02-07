Spirit AeroSystems Navigates Pivotal Changes in Operations Amid Negotiations with Airbus

In a pivotal shift, Spirit AeroSystems, a leading aerospace manufacturer based in east Belfast, is in the final stages of negotiations with Airbus, a key client. The company, which took over the former Bombardier site in 2019, crafts the wings for Airbus' A220 narrow-bodied jet at this facility.

Crucial Negotiations

The company's president and chief executive, Pat Shanahan, disclosed that the talks with Airbus are yielding positive results and are expected to conclude by February. A crucial facet of these negotiations is the reduction of costs involved in the A220 manufacturing process. This cost-cutting measure could potentially lead to a 'transfer of work' away from the former Bombardier supply chain, significantly impacting the local Northern Ireland supply chain companies.

Recent Financial Challenges

Spirit AeroSystems recently revealed a $57.7 million loss associated with the A220 program for the last quarter of 2023 and a pre-tax loss of $227 million in 2022. These losses mirror the ongoing struggles in the aerospace sector, including supply chain shortages, high inflation, and the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Resurgence Amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges, 2022 saw a resurgence in air travel, leading to the company making 424 deliveries, a significant increase from 370 the previous year. There was also an uptick in Airbus A220 wing production. Spirit aims to concentrate more on the defense and space sectors as part of its long-term strategy.

Future of the A220 Program

The A220 program, originally initiated by Bombardier as the C Series, encountered financial obstacles before Airbus took over in 2017. In a recent update, Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea's national airline, has ordered six Airbus A220-100s, indicating a bright future for the A220 program.

In a separate development, Spirit AeroSystems is considering investing in autonomous technology to mitigate production defects in its Boeing 737 fuselages. This decision comes in response to recent incidents and manufacturing challenges, leading to heightened scrutiny. The company detected a new quality issue, necessitating additional work on approximately 50 aircraft. Spirit has temporarily stopped 737 production to stabilize operations, maintaining a monthly output of 38 737 fuselages, with the supply chain capable of supporting up to 42 jets per month.