EU Election Countdown: Metsola-Sánchez Meeting Sets Stage for Wide-reaching Achievements

With three months remaining until the European elections, the machinery is already in motion. As part of this process, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has been in Madrid these days, with a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, on her agenda. The meeting took place this Friday at Moncloa, where both leaders committed to ensuring the achievements of the EU in recent years "reach all citizens in all cities," as expressed by the Maltese leader on social media after the encounter. "This way, we can relaunch the European project," she concluded.

Advertisment

On Thursday, Metsola met with a group of young people at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in the capital. During the discussion, she acknowledged that the EU saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine coming and emphasized the decisive nature of the elections on June 9 in the current context. "When I had just been elected, we were still trying to emerge from a very difficult pandemic. I never would have imagined that four weeks later, we would have a war on our continent," she explained. She added that the role of European institutions is a mechanism to counteract policies that "destroy" and "fear campaigns."

Consul General Highlights Spain's Role in EU Unity and Cooperation

Recently, at the University of La Verne, Juan Carlos Sánchez Alonso, Consul General of Spain, shared insights on Spain's pivotal role in the European Union's quest for unity, democracy, and enhanced global cooperation. Presenting a comprehensive lecture titled "The European Union: Results of the Spanish Presidency," Alonso, alongside Julio Minoves-Triquell of the International Studies Institute, delved into Spain's contributions and the broader EU objectives on the global stage.

Advertisment

Alonso outlined Spain's journey and its strategic position within the EU, emphasizing its parliamentary monarchy and autonomous communities. He highlighted Spain's commitment to European integration, both politically and economically, underlining the nation's role in fostering EU unity despite the challenges of harmonizing the interests of fiercely independent nations. Detailing Spain's leadership in supporting Ukraine and advocating for a united European response to global crises, Alonso underscored Spain's and the EU's significant partnership with the U.S. in promoting peace, democracy, and global stability.

Global Challenges and EU-U.S. Cooperation

Discussing the intricate relationship between the EU and the United States, Alonso pointed out their collective role as the largest donors of humanitarian aid and their pivotal economic partnership driving global prosperity. He stressed the importance of EU-U.S. collaboration in addressing global security threats, including terrorism and nuclear proliferation, advocating for a future where these powers work closely to safeguard democratic values and the rule of law across the globe.