Solidarjetà: The New Beacon of Hope for Maltese Workers and Tenants

As the sun rose over the Maltese archipelago today, a new dawn broke for the rights of workers and tenants. Solidarjetà, a newly established workers' union, announced its commencement with a fervent focus on tenants' rights, alongside workers' advocacy. Led by the diligent Gabriel Apap as secretary-treasurer, the union is embarking on a mission to empower workers and tenants, advocating for higher wages, reduced income and wealth inequality, housing affordability, and a shorter working week.

Organizing Workers in Precarious Situations

Solidarjetà isn't just an organization; it's a movement. It's actively organizing workers in precarious situations, rallying them to take action to improve their conditions. The union is a beacon of hope for those at the mercy of an increasingly competitive and demanding labor market.

A Dedicated Section for Tenants' Issues

Recognizing the interplay between work and home, Solidarjetà has established a dedicated section for tenants' issues. An elected representative has been appointed to its executive council to help members negotiate with landlords and agents, reclaim deposits, and protect against legal abuses. The union's commitment to tenants' rights is clear: no longer should workers have to bear the brunt of an unbalanced housing market.

Advocating for Legislative Enhancements

While Solidarjetà has shown some support for the government's recent proposals to amend the private residential leases act, it has also expressed disappointment over certain landlord-favoring amendments. The union's President, Matthew Attard, is determined to further enhance legislation for tenant security and affordability. It's a battle that needs to be fought, and Solidarjetà is on the frontlines.

To aid in the dissemination of information about tenants' rights, the union has created a dedicated page on its website. It is an accessible resource for tenants to navigate their legal entitlements and a testament to Solidarjetà's commitment to transparency and empowerment. The union is inviting workers and tenants to join their cause via their website, email, or WhatsApp, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to improving the living and working conditions in Malta.