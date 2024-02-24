Solidarity and Protest: Bulgarians Mark Two Years Since Ukraine Invasion with Calls for Action

On a cold February day in Sofia, Bulgaria, nearly a thousand voices rose in unison outside the iconic Presidency building. Their message was clear and potent: a call for continued support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The gathering, marking the second anniversary of the Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was not just a protest against the aggression of the Putin regime but also a poignant reminder of the resilience and unity displayed by individuals and organizations in Bulgaria and beyond.

A Unified Stand Against Aggression

The demonstration, aptly named 'Ukraine: Two years of struggle for life, freedom and democracy! Two years TOGETHER and until the victory of Ukraine,' saw participants from various walks of life. Spearheaded by the Boets civic movement, the Mati Ukraine organization, and the Ukrainian Vulik integration education centre, the event highlighted a unified stance against the ongoing conflict. Protesters criticized not only the actions of the Putin regime but also voiced their dissatisfaction with the Bulgarian government's failure to deliver promised armoured personnel cars to Ukraine, indicating a gap between pledged support and action.

Expressions of Solidarity

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, significant landmarks in Sofia, including the Cabinet building and the original Parliament building, were illuminated in the vibrant blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. This visual representation of support extended beyond the capital, with an anti-war rally taking place in Bourgas. There, Ukrainian refugees alongside dissenting Russians demanded an end to the conflict, showcasing a diverse coalition of voices united against the war. A notable display featured a figure of Putin in prison attire, symbolizing widespread opposition to his actions and the desire for accountability.

Leadership and Public Response

Amid these public displays of solidarity and protest, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov issued a message marking the invasion's anniversary. Echoing the sentiments of the demonstrators, Denkov's statement underscored Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine through political, humanitarian, material, and military assistance. This pledge aligns with the broader EU and NATO response, aiming for a just peace and the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty. The outpouring of support from the Bulgarian public, as witnessed in Sofia and Bourgas, alongside the government's stance, signals a collective determination to stand with Ukraine until the conflict's resolution.

The gathering in Sofia and the broader expressions of solidarity across Bulgaria serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of support for Ukraine. As the conflict enters its third year, the voices of protesters, the illuminated landmarks, and the messages of political leaders coalesce into a powerful narrative of resistance, unity, and hope for a peaceful future.