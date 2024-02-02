Slovakia's Defence Minister Raises Concerns Over Air Defense Capabilities

Slovakia's Defence Minister, Robert Kalinak, has expressed concern over the country's air defense capabilities following the recent donation of the S300 long-range air defense system to Ukraine. As a result, the Ministry of Defence is in active negotiations with Israel and Poland to acquire medium and short-range air defense systems.

Israeli System to Replace S300

General Daniel Zmeko, a notable figure in the Slovakian defence sector, has indicated that the Israeli medium-range system could effectively replace the S300. This system provides additional protection against ballistic missiles, a capability where the S300 was somewhat limited. Furthermore, the Israeli system is a modern solution. It offers versatility with its missiles that can address short, medium, or long-range threats, making it a potential game-changer for Slovakia's air defense.

Considering Patriot Systems

Alongside negotiations with Israel and Poland, Minister Kalinak is also considering the acquisition of Patriot air defense systems from the United States. These systems are more costly but are known for their superior performance. Kalinak suggested the possibility of negotiating a deal where the purchase or lease of the Patriot system might be offset by a credit arrangement involving Viper helicopters.

Maintaining Airspace Protection

With the impending withdrawal of Germany's Mantis anti-aircraft system by the end of March or early April, Slovakia is under pressure to maintain its airspace protection. The country is seeking to persuade Germany to extend the deployment of this system, emphasizing its importance in the short term. The extension is crucial for Slovakia to ensure its airspace remains guarded efficiently until a more permanent solution is in place.