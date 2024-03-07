Slovakia Summons Dutch Ambassador Over Controversial Prague Event on Slovak Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Slovakia summoned Dutch Ambassador Gabriella Sancisi to express serious concerns over an event scheduled at the Dutch Embassy in Prague. The gathering aimed to deliberate on Slovakia's political climate without including Slovak government officials, stirring diplomatic tensions.

Event Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

The incident on Wednesday became a focal point of controversy, as the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry deemed the absence of Slovak government representation at the event and the participation of other EU-member country diplomats in a biased presentation of Slovakia's political situation at the Dutch Embassy unacceptable. This move prompted the ministry to call upon Ambassador Sancisi in Bratislava to address these grievances directly, highlighting the growing discomfort with the embassy's actions perceived as interference in Slovakia's internal affairs.

In response to the unfolding diplomatic rift, the Centre for an Informed Society, identified as the event's organiser, stepped forward to clarify its role. According to the centre, the Dutch Embassy in Prague merely provided a venue for the discussion and had no influence over the choice of speakers or the guest list. Through a statement on Facebook, the organisation vehemently denied any intentions of meddling in Slovakia's domestic politics, asserting that the event was misconstrued by the Slovak government.