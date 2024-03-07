Six-Month A470 Roadworks in Gwynedd Aim to Boost Active Travel, Avoiding Summer Rush

Preparatory work for major upgrades on the A470 in Gwynedd, designed to enhance active travel facilities in Blaenau Ffestiniog, is set to commence. Starting March 11, the initiative seeks to promote walking and cycling, with completion targeted for October 14, strategically pausing during peak summer traffic.

Project Overview and Schedule

The upgrade project stretches from the A470-A496 roundabout to the Zip World Llechwedd attractions, focusing on improving existing pavements. Traffic Wales, while sparse on specifics, indicates the use of daytime lane closures and temporary traffic lights to minimize disruptions, especially avoiding busy periods like Bank Holidays and school vacations. Work phases include various configurations of traffic light control, ensuring smoother traffic flow during the extensive six-month period.

Zip World's Sustainable Vision

Amidst the roadworks, Zip World unveils plans for a sustainable cable car experience at its Llechwedd site, part of a broader Responsible Adventure plan. This initiative aims to foster sustainable transport links between its attractions and rural communities, notably through an electric bus network. By reducing tourism's seasonality impact, Zip World aspires to create more local jobs in off-peak seasons and alleviate congestion during popular holiday times.

Impact on Local Traffic and Community

With a meticulous schedule avoiding major holidays and implementing efficient traffic management, the A470 roadworks promise minimal disruption. This project not only anticipates easing local traffic during construction but also enhancing Blaenau Ffestiniog's active travel infrastructure, aligning with broader sustainable transport goals. The community looks forward to improved walking and cycling facilities, supporting healthier lifestyles and sustainable tourism in Gwynedd.

The A470 upgrades represent a pivotal step towards integrating sustainable infrastructure with local tourism and community needs. As Gwynedd anticipates the completion of these roadworks, the focus on minimizing inconvenience during the process reflects a balanced approach to development and environmental stewardship, setting a precedent for future projects in the region.