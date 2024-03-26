Shuffleboard Makes Its Prague Debut at CrewBar Near Dancing House

Prague witnessed the launch of a unique entertainment experience in December 2023, as CrewBar introduced the city to its first-ever shuffleboard venue. Located strategically by the river near the iconic Dancing House, this activity bar has swiftly become a sought-after spot for both locals and tourists seeking a novel way to enjoy their evenings. Emphasizing the importance of games, CrewBar flips the traditional bar concept on its head, ensuring visitors are engaged in lively shuffleboard matches while sipping on their favorite drinks.

Advertisment

A Fresh Concept in Prague's Nightlife Scene

Inspired by the success of Prague Golf & Games, the creators of CrewBar aimed to replicate the appeal with an added twist. The notion of an activity bar where the games take center stage was born from the popularity of glow-in-the-dark golf and ping pong. CrewBar, drawing on this innovative approach, offers not just an unforgettable gaming experience but also a cozy atmosphere for enjoying a wide selection of beers, spirits, and cocktails. The founders, a couple with a shared history of working on cruise ships, named their new venture after their meeting spot, embedding a personal story into the bar's identity.

Why Shuffleboard?

Advertisment

Shuffleboard, although widely popular in countries such as the US, UK, Sweden, and Norway, was a novel addition to Prague's entertainment options. Its appeal lies in the game's simplicity, the various ways it can be played, and the fact that it doesn't require setting down your drink. CrewBar's commitment to this game, alongside glow-in-the-dark ping pong, has reshaped expectations of a night out in Prague. The venue encourages advance bookings for shuffleboard, catering to the growing interest and ensuring everyone gets a chance to play.

Looking Ahead

The future looks bright for CrewBar. With plans to expand the menu to include snacks and potentially explore a shuffleboard-centric bar concept, the team behind this innovative spot is not resting on their laurels. The success of shuffleboard in Prague could pave the way for an even larger venue dedicated solely to the game, accommodating more players and introducing new variations of play. For now, the focus remains on delivering a fun, unique experience that combines good drinks with great games, setting CrewBar apart in Prague's nightlife landscape.

As the first of its kind in the Czech capital, CrewBar is not just a bar but a trendsetter, proving that combining traditional hospitality with innovative entertainment can create a compelling new model for nightlife. Whether you're a local, an expat, or just passing through, CrewBar offers a welcoming space to enjoy the camaraderie of shuffleboard, the challenge of ping pong, and the pleasure of a well-crafted drink. It's a testament to the evolving landscape of Prague's social scene and a hint at the exciting developments still to come.