Scandi Standard Reports Strong Financial Results for 2023, Led by Robust RTC Segment Performance

Scandi Standard, a leading chicken producer based in Sweden, has announced robust financial results for the fiscal year that ended in December 2023. The company reported net sales amounting to over 13.0 billion Swedish krona (SEK), reflecting a 4% increase year-on-year at constant exchange rates. Operating income (EBIT) surged by an impressive 57% to SEK457 million, significantly improving the EBIT margin from 2.4% in 2022 to 3.5% during the reported period.

A Mixed Quarterly Performance

Although net sales for the fourth quarter slid by 3% compared to the previous year, EBIT for the same time frame remained steady at SEK105 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 3.5%. The Ready-to-Cook (RTC) segment was a key contributor to the company's growth, with sales escalating by 5%. This improvement was attributed to increased sales volumes, reduced input costs, and enhanced profitability in Denmark.

Segment Performance: Highs and Lows

The RTC segment more than doubled its EBIT to SEK77 million. In contrast, the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) segment suffered a setback, with both net sales and operating income decreasing due to lower capacity utilization at the Farre plant in Denmark following the conclusion of a significant contract. The Other/Ingredients segment also experienced a substantial EBIT drop due to normalized pricing.

Strategic Expansion and CEO Remarks

Scandi Standard expanded its RTE business through its Finnish subsidiary Naapurin Maalaiskana Oy's acquisition of Landeli Oy Group's RTE business. CEO Jonas Tunestl accredited the operational and financial enhancements over the past year for the company's higher earnings, noting that input prices have been falling and market volatility has diminished.

Scandi Standard, one of the top 20 poultry companies in Europe, slaughters over 177 million birds annually. The company is the leading producer of chicken-based foods in the Nordic region and Ireland. With strong cash flow and earnings growth in the fiscal year 2023, Scandi Standard has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the dynamic poultry market.

Income for the period amounted to MSEK 66, with earnings per share of SEK 1.01. Operating cash flow for the year was MSEK 109. The company's long-term strategy, financial targets, and dividend proposal will be presented at the Annual General Meeting.