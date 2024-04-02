Sanctions Circumvented: Belarusian Timber Sneaks into EU via Kazakhstan, Investigation Reveals

Despite stringent Western sanctions aimed at curbing Belarusian exports, a recent investigation has uncovered that Belarusian timber continues to infiltrate European Union (EU) markets, particularly Lithuania, through a complex scheme involving Kazakhstan. This operation not only undermines the sanctions imposed on Belarus but also highlights significant loopholes in the EU's border control and import regulations.

Uncovering the Route

According to a collaborative investigation by the Belarusian Investigative Center and Gazeta Wyborcza, there has been a significant increase in timber exports from Kazakhstan to Poland, which then finds its way into Lithuania and other EU countries. Specifically, Kazakhstan's timber exports to Poland surged fivefold last year, a figure that raises eyebrows given Kazakhstan's limited forest resources. Stanislau Ivashkevich, head of the Belarusian Investigative Center, pointed out the improbability of Kazakhstan being the true origin of this timber, given the country's scant forest cover which constitutes only 4 percent of its territory.

Sanctions and Circumvention

Following the imposition of EU sanctions on Belarus, the direct export of Belarusian timber to the EU saw a significant decline. However, perpetrators have found a way around these restrictions by routing the timber through Kazakhstan, accompanied by forged documentation. This revelation not only exposes the ingenuity of those circumventing the sanctions but also the challenges faced by EU customs and regulatory bodies in verifying the true origin of imports. The investigation revealed direct admissions from timber hauliers about the Belarusian origin of the