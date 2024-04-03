Sami Herders Clash with Norway Over Power Line Threatening Reindeer Pastures for Climate Goals

In Arctic Norway, Indigenous Sami herders are confronting a dilemma as a planned power line, essential for Norway's climate targets, threatens their reindeer pastures. On March 12, 2024, about 30 herders gathered 1,500 reindeer in Jergul, discussing the impact of the 54 km power line intended to reduce CO2 emissions by supplying renewable energy to Western Europe's largest LNG plant.

Conflicting Interests: Climate Goals vs. Indigenous Rights

Norway aims to cut emissions by 55% by 2030, with the power line playing a crucial role by allowing the Hammerfest LNG plant to switch from gas to renewable energy. However, herders like Nils Mathis Sara argue this infringes on their summer pastures, vital for their culture and livelihood. The government, while acknowledging the impact, cites the need for economic growth and clean energy, relying on international treaties allowing for such developments with certain protections.

Legal Battles and Environmental Concerns

The decision has sparked plans for legal action from herder groups, who argue that the power lines disrupt reindeer behavior, affecting crucial grazing and calving areas. With climate change already pressuring their traditional way of life, herders and environmentalists are calling for alternatives like carbon capture, deemed too costly by the government. The Supreme Court's 2021 ruling on similar cases highlighted the delicate balance between development and indigenous rights, offering compensation but not halting the projects.

Seeking Sustainable Solutions

As the debate intensifies, stakeholders are exploring mitigative measures, like Equinor's plan to build power cables in tunnels to minimize impact. Yet, herders like Sara question the paradox of destroying nature to achieve climate objectives, urging a reevaluation of consumption and energy production methods. This standoff highlights the broader challenge of balancing renewable energy expansion with the preservation of indigenous lands and traditions.