S. Korea, EU Launch Inaugural Semiconductor Forum in Belgium, Bolstering Digital Alliance

South Korea and the European Union (EU) have embarked on a significant stride to fortify their digital partnership with the inauguration of their first joint forum for semiconductor researchers in Belgium. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in international technological cooperation, focusing on semiconductor materials, neuromorphic computing, advanced chips, and chip packaging.

Strengthening Technological Ties

The Korea-EU Joint Researcher Forum on Semiconductors serves as a concrete follow-up to the digital partnership both parties signed in 2022. Aimed at enhancing bilateral technological cooperation, the forum is set to discuss cutting-edge research and developments in the semiconductor industry over two days in Brussels. This initiative not only underscores the commitment of South Korea and the EU to deepening their digital alliance but also highlights their strategic approach towards leading the global semiconductor industry.

Future Collaborative Projects

Another significant outcome of this forum is the announcement of the selection process for four ambitious research projects on the heterogeneous integration of semiconductors and neuromorphic chips, scheduled for July. These projects, set to receive co-funding from the South Korean government and the European Commission, exemplify the tangible steps being taken towards achieving the goals outlined in their digital partnership. This collaborative effort is expected to significantly contribute to advancing semiconductor technology and fostering innovation in the field.

A Path Towards Global Leadership

Science Minister Lee Jong-ho of South Korea emphasized the importance of this cooperation in the context of the ongoing global competition for semiconductor technology dominion and the shift in the technological paradigm. By joining forces with the EU, South Korea aims to enhance its competitiveness and secure a leadership position in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry. This forum is not just a platform for dialogue but a cornerstone for future technological advancements and a testament to the power of international collaboration in shaping the future of technology.

This inaugural forum between South Korea and the EU signifies more than just a meeting of minds; it represents a shared vision for the future of the semiconductor industry. As both regions look forward to hosting these annual forums alternately, the potential for groundbreaking advancements and innovations in semiconductor technology has never been more promising. With this partnership, South Korea and the EU are setting a new benchmark for international cooperation in technology, paving the way for a future where digital alliance and innovation lead to mutual growth and success.