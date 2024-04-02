Ryanair's Epic Retort to Passenger's 'Window Seat Without a Window' Goes Viral

Whether it's the aisle seat for easy mobility or the captivating view from a window seat, preferences while selecting the ideal seat can vary widely. Now, a passenger aboard a Ryanair flight encountered an unexpected twist after booking a window seat. Gabi, the traveller in question, shared her amusing experience on X. But what took the cake was Ryanair's tongue-in-cheek reply.

Unexpected Twist in the Skies

Sharing her unusual experience on X, Gabi humorously noted that she had booked a "window seat with no window." Accompanying her post was a photo showing a man sitting in a seat without any windows nearby. Ryanair, known for its witty responses to customer feedback, didn't miss the opportunity to add some humour to the situation. In their cheeky reply, the Dublin-based airline quipped, "staring at it won't change it."

Viral Response

The airline's response quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 364k views. However, reactions from the internet were mixed, with some finding the exchange amusing while others expressed sympathy for Gabi's plight.