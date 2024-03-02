Ryanair Expands Tenerife Reach: New Routes to Boost Tourism and Jobs

Ahead of the Ryanair summer campaign, Tenerife will be connected with new destinations through these routes. Ryanair revealed this week the launch of eight new routes from Tenerife Airport for the upcoming summer season, aiming to link the island with fresh destinations across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Hungary. The announcement was made during a press conference featuring the Vice President of the Island Council and Tourism Councillor, Lope Afonso; Tenerife Tourism's CEO, Dimple Melwani; and Ryanair's Spain country manager, Elena Cabrera.

Strategic Expansion and Economic Impact

The new connections include flights to Marrakech (Morocco), Budapest (Hungary), Toulouse (France), Pisa (Italy), Memmingen and Dusseldorf (Germany), Knock (Ireland), and Cardiff (Wales). Cabrera highlighted the addition of two new aircraft at the Tenerife South base, representing a €400 million investment, and noted that these routes are expected to create approximately 60 new jobs directly and support an additional 4,000 jobs indirectly. Ryanair aims to transport around five million passengers to the Canary Islands this summer, maintaining the same six routes from Tenerife North but with a 2% increase in frequency.

Booking Trends and Environmental Commitment

The airline reported that summer bookings in Tenerife are already performing exceptionally well, showing a 10% increase compared to the company's average, with special introductory fares starting at €29.99 for the new Tenerife South routes. Afonso emphasized the importance of connectivity for tourism destinations and praised Ryanair's renewed commitment to enhancing Tenerife's tourism figures in 2023. He highlighted the airline's focus on environmental sustainability, noting that 75% of its fleet is more eco-friendly.

Expanding Market Reach and Sustainable Growth

Afonso encouraged leveraging this opportunity to expand into new markets such as Eastern Europe, Ireland, and Morocco, and to increase visibility in central Europe, particularly Germany. He also mentioned that travel habits are changing, with a growing number of travellers seeking budget-friendly flights to allocate more funds for their stay. This shift contributed to Tenerife recording the highest growth in tourist expenditure last year, coinciding with an increase in low-cost air travel. Melwani added that Ryanair's expansion is significant for Tenerife, making it the most well-connected island with access to 151 airports across 29 markets, and commended the airline's inclusion of quieter, more fuel-efficient aircraft in its growth strategy, which results in 20% lower emissions.