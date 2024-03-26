Russians in Prague Denounce Putin's Re-election in 'Noon Against Putin' Protests

As the world watched the orchestrated re-election of Vladimir Putin as Russia's president for the next six years, Russian nationals in Prague gathered on Wenceslas Square in a symbolic show of support for the 'Noon against Putin' protests at home. Many of them did not get the chance to vote.

Public Dissent Amidst Election Controversy

Russians opposed to the Putin regime, took to the streets in cities around the world on Sunday in a symbolic show of support for Kremlin opponents at home. In Prague, several dozen Russian nationals assembled on Wenceslas Square holding up banners reading 'Putin is not my president,' 'Prague against Putin,' and 'End the war!'. The organizer of the event, Anton Litvin, emphasized the importance of showing the world that not all Russians support what is happening. 'Our goal is to show Czechs and the tourists who are here that not all Russians support Putin's regime, that we stand for Ukraine and we oppose the war. We want democratic changes in Russia.'

Voices of Opposition and Hope

'My name is Sergei and I came here to express my disagreement with what our “so-called president” is doing. In my opinion, he is not a president, in my opinion, he is a murderer and a liar,' one protester stated. Kristina, a Russian student in Prague, sported a white flag and a banner reading 'You cannot imprison and kill us all.' 'We are also on this side - we support the opposition and want Russia to be a free country again. So that we can live there and be happy without Putin and his Kremlin scoundrels,' she added. Over 1,600 Russians cast their ballot at the Russian embassy in Prague on Friday. Despite this, many were unable to vote due to the embassy closing doors early.

Election Criticisms and International Reactions

As the Kremlin announced Vladimir Putin’s landslide victory in the elections, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying the elections had been neither transparent nor democratic. The ministry criticized the elections held in conditions of systematic suppression of Russian civil society, without independent media or any semblance of real opposition. Moreover, it pointed out that Russia also organized voting in the occupied territories of Ukraine, which it described as an 'illegitimate farce' carried out with the intention to legitimize the results of its aggressive policy towards the neighbor state.

This display of public dissent in Prague highlights a growing concern among Russian nationals and the international community regarding the current political climate in Russia. The symbolic 'Noon against Putin' protests reflect a call for change, transparency, and the restoration of democratic values in a nation that appears to be increasingly under the grip of authoritarianism.