On March 20, Moscow reiterated its call for a transparent investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, implicating potential US interests. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed Russia's intention to spotlight this demand on the international stage, regardless of the West's investigative progress. Zakharova hinted at the US administration under Joe Biden as the primary beneficiary of the blasts that severed a key energy conduit between Russia and the European Union.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Sabotage: A Chronology

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage to three sections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, following two explosions detected by Swedish seismologists the previous day. These incidents, labeled as acts of international terrorism by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, disrupted a vital energy supply route from Russia to the EU. Investigations have since unfolded, with US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleging US Navy divers' involvement, a claim complemented by reports of a "pro-Ukrainian" group's potential sabotage role.

Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Politics

Zakharova reflected on the pre-sanctions era, praising the "fantastic results" in economic and energy integration between Russia and the EU, only to be targeted by the US. The sabotage act not only strained Russia-EU relations but also highlighted the geopolitical battle over energy dominance. The US's alleged inability to tolerate such close ties, according to Zakharova, might have motivated radical measures to sever these energy links.

Recent developments have seen European investigators discovering traces of undersea explosives on a German yacht linked to the sabotage, further complicating the narrative with potential Ukrainian involvement.