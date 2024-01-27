Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu Addresses War, Elections and Protests

In a recent visit to Baia Mare, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu took the stage to address an array of subjects of national and international interest. Amid rising tensions in Europe, Ciolacu reassured the Romanian public that the nation does not need to prepare for war, a response to the UK's warning about the potential for conflict instigated by Russia.

No War Preparations Necessary

Prime Minister Ciolacu's assertion comes at a time when Europe is on high alert due to heightened tensions between East and West. The UK's statements about the possibility of conflict stirred unease among many European nations. Ciolacu's words were intended to calm the public and assert Romania's position in this volatile geo-political landscape.

Elections and Living Standards

The Prime Minister also addressed the topic of combining elections, dismissing it as not being a priority for the Romanian people. According to him, the citizens' main concerns revolve around their standard of living, implying that the government's focus should be on improving the socio-economic conditions of the country.

Farmers' Protest and State Budget

Additionally, Ciolacu expressed his exasperation with recent farmers' protests, pointing out that many of the issues raised by the protesters have already been addressed in the state budget. This budget, supported by both domestic and European funds, demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the grievances of the farming community.

International Relations and Immigration

Meanwhile, France's Ambassador to Bucharest, Nicolas Warnery, commended Romania's management of solidarity corridors for Ukrainian grain transport, expressing France's support for Romania's full accession to the Schengen area. The General Inspectorate for Immigration reported a significant increase in asylum applications in 2023, with a majority coming from Bangladesh and Syria.

Holocaust Remembrance Day

The article concluded with a mention of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was commemorated at Romanian Cultural Institute offices worldwide. Events such as film screenings and book launches were organized to honor the memory of the victims and educate the public about the atrocities of the Holocaust.