Rochelle Lazaro Launches 'Faces of Fusion' Exhibition at Creative Spark, Dundalk

Rochelle Lazaro, a prominent migrant woman from the Philippines now residing in Dundalk, unveils her photo documentary project, Faces of Fusion, at the Creative Spark Downtown Hub on Clanbrassil Street, starting March 8th. This exhibition, part of the AGENCY: Vote with Her campaign, aims to spotlight the political participation and stories of over 60 migrant women in Europe, encouraging their active engagement ahead of the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Advertisment

Empowering Migrant Women Through Art

The 'Faces of Fusion' project serves as a powerful platform for migrant women to share their stories and perspectives. By capturing their experiences through photography, Rochelle Lazaro seeks to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the vital roles that migrant women play in political processes across Europe. This exhibition not only highlights their contributions but also addresses the challenges they face, offering a compelling narrative of resilience and empowerment.

Collaboration and Community Support

Advertisment

Supported by the European Union, 'Faces of Fusion' is a collaborative effort between the European Network of Migrant Women, FemLens, and Rochelle Lazaro herself. This initiative reflects a broader movement to encourage the political participation of migrant women, recognizing their potential to influence and shape policies. The exhibition's launch at Creative Spark, a venue known for its commitment to fostering community engagement and cultural exchange, underscores the importance of collective support and solidarity in championing the rights and voices of migrants.

A Personal Journey of Advocacy and Art

Rochelle Lazaro's journey from the Philippines to Dundalk and her transition from a marketing manager to an advocate and artist exemplifies the transformative power of personal experiences in driving social change. Through her involvement in various community services and her role as a Board Director for AkiDwA, Lazaro has dedicated herself to uplifting the migrant community. 'Faces of Fusion' not only marks a significant milestone in her advocacy work but also serves as an inspiring testament to the impact of merging art with activism.

The opening reception of 'Faces of Fusion' promises to be an evening of cultural celebration and meaningful dialogue. As attendees gather at the Creative Spark Downtown Hub, they will be treated to a visual journey that transcends borders, highlighting the diverse and dynamic faces of migrant women in Ireland. This exhibition not only sheds light on their stories but also reiterates the importance of inclusivity and representation in shaping a more equitable and vibrant society.