Ricasoli Breakwater Storm Photo Secures 11th Place in Global Wiki Loves Monuments 2023 Contest

Angela Bonavia's captivating storm photo of the Ricasoli breakwater has earned a remarkable 11th place in the prestigious Wiki Loves Monuments 2023, showcasing Malta's natural beauty on a global stage. Taken during an end-of-summer tempest, the image not only highlights the dramatic allure of Malta's Grand Harbour but also underscores the island's rich cultural heritage. This achievement places Malta prominently within an international context, thanks to the local and global participants of Wiki Loves Monuments, the world's largest photo contest.

Stormy Elegance: The Award-Winning Capture

Uploaded by Angela Bonavia, known on Wikimedia Commons as Bonavia92, the photo depicts the Ricasoli breakwater braving a fierce storm. This moment, captured for the Wiki Loves Monuments 2023 Malta contest last September, not only demonstrates the photographer's skill but also the enduring strength of Malta's architectural and environmental landmarks. The contest, celebrated annually since 2010, saw 218,726 submissions from 4,702 photographers across 46 countries, with Malta contributing 440 photos through 37 participants.

Wiki Loves Monuments: A Platform for Cultural Preservation

Since its local introduction by Wikimedia Community Malta in 2016, Wiki Loves Monuments has served as a vital platform for documenting and preserving Malta's cultural heritage. The contest encourages participants to share images that illustrate articles on Wikipedia, ensuring wide accessibility under a Creative Commons licence. Beyond its immediate scope, the initiative enhances Malta's visibility and promotes international cultural exchange. Presently, Wikimedia Community Malta is engaging in another significant initiative, Wiki Loves Folklore, focusing on intangible cultural heritage, further broadening the scope of cultural preservation and appreciation.

Global Recognition and Local Inspiration

The international recognition of Bonavia's photo not only celebrates the beauty of Malta's natural and built environment but also highlights the importance of community contributions to the global cultural repository. As Wiki Loves Monuments continues to grow, it encourages local photographers to participate in these meaningful contests, fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment. This accolade serves as a reminder of the power of photography in capturing moments that speak volumes, inspiring both local and international communities to preserve and cherish our cultural heritage.

This triumph in the Wiki Loves Monuments contest underscores Malta's significant contribution to global cultural awareness and preservation, through the lens of its citizens. It is a testament to the talent within the islands and the potential impact of their contributions on an international scale. As we look forward to future contests and the stories they will tell, the journey of Malta's cultural heritage continues to unfold, one photo at a time.