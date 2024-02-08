Revolutionizing Mobility: Alfen and Electra's Journey Towards a Zero-Carbon Future

In the heart of Flanders, Kessel-Lo, a supermarket parking lot has become the epicenter of a revolution. A collaboration between Alfen, a European energy solutions company, and Electra, an ultrafast EV charging specialist, has birthed a new fast charging location. This marks the fifth installation by Alfen for Electra, with plans to install at least 15 more transformer substations as part of their agreement.

The Power of Partnership

Alfen, a veteran in manufacturing smart EV charging stations since 2008 and transformer substations since the 1960s, brings its expertise to the table. Their Altro transformer substations are crucial in connecting high power EV charging locations to the electricity grid, enabling drivers to recharge their vehicles in a mere 15-18 minutes. The newly installed substation in Kessel-Lo is a testament to their commitment to safety and sustainability, customized with additional safety features and a green exterior to comply with local building regulations.

The Beating Heart of Electric Mobility

The Altro transformer substations are the lifeblood of this electric mobility revolution. Designed to be sustainable, customizable, and safe, they meet medium voltage grid connection needs and are certified by Synergrid. They offer medium to low voltage configurations with a power capacity of up to 630kVA, expandable to 1MVA.

A Continuing Journey

Electra, having opened 24 stations in 2023, is set to increase this pace in 2024, with continued collaboration with Alfen. The strong partnership, which began in France and extended to Belgium, is a testament to their shared vision of a zero-carbon future. Hatim Ouald Chaib, Alfen's Sales Manager in Belgium, emphasized the importance of this partnership, while project engineer Giel van Herpe played a critical role in ensuring the project's success.

As we move into 2024, Alfen's solutions, including smart grids, energy storage systems, and EV charging stations, are installed in about 30 countries, contributing to Europe's transition to zero-carbon energy by 2050. This collaboration is not just about charging stations; it's about redefining the future of mobility, one electric vehicle at a time.

In the quiet town of Kessel-Lo, the hum of an electric vehicle charging is the sound of progress. It's the symphony of a sustainable future, composed by the partnership between Alfen and Electra.

