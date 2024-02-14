Revolutionizing Military Transport: The New EHET Tie-Down System and Integrated Scale

Amidst the hum of machinery and the clanging of metal, a team of dedicated engineers and logistics experts in Mannheim, Germany are working to ensure the safety of military transport. The Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) team has recently tested a new Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter (EHET) trailer tie-down system and scale system, designed to improve both efficiency and safety.

Revolutionizing Military Transport: The New EHET Tie-Down System

From Feb. 5-9, Mathias Mueller and Andrew Chavez led a week of rigorous testing for the new EHET trailer tie-down system at the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim. The aim? To revolutionize the way the Army secures its heavy equipment during transportation. This new system is significantly stronger than its predecessors, and its innovative design allows for optimal tie-down points based on the weight and size of the load.

Precision and Safety: The Integrated Scale System

The Coleman APS-2 team didn't stop at just revamping the tie-down system. They also incorporated an integrated scale system that has been part of the Army's inventory for several years. This system adds an additional layer of safety and precision, ensuring that each load is secured in accordance with European and German load-securing standards for oversized loads.

Meeting the Demand: The 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Request

The impetus for this groundbreaking testing came from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe. Recognizing the need for improved safety and efficiency in military transport, they requested that the Coleman APS-2 team explore potential solutions. In response, the team developed and tested the new tie-down and scale systems, resulting in the purchase of 36 tie-down systems so far.