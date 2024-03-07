Reviving Greece: 350,000 Expatriates Return Amid Economic Revival Efforts, Says FinMin Hatzidakis

Greece witnesses a significant reverse migration trend as 350,000 out of 600,000 expatriates who left during the 2010-2021 economic crisis, have returned, announced Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis at the BrainReGain event. This movement signals a potential shift in the country's brain drain issue, spurred by improved economic conditions and government initiatives aimed at enticing Greeks back home.

Decoding the Migration Patterns

The exodus of Greeks peaked in 2012 with 65,264 departures, driven by the financial crisis that hit Greece hard. However, Eurostat data reveals a gradual decline in emigration numbers from 2018 onwards, with a notable return of Greeks in the same period. The return migration did not witness drastic fluctuations, indicating a steady yet significant return flow against the backdrop of economic recovery efforts.

Government Initiatives to Foster Return

Minister Hatzidakis emphasized the need for continued action to attract more expatriates back to Greece. This includes creating highly specialized jobs, improving working conditions, enhancing financing and the business environment, and cutting through red tape. These measures aim to replicate the opportunities that prompted many Greeks to seek fortunes abroad, thereby reversing the brain drain.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the return of a substantial number of expatriates marks a positive trend, Greece faces the challenge of sustaining this momentum. The government's capacity to create an environment that matches or exceeds the opportunities found abroad will be crucial. Additionally, this reverse migration trend offers a unique opportunity to leverage the skills and experiences of returnees to fuel Greece's economic revival and innovation landscape.

This reverse migration trend not only marks a turning point in Greece's struggle with brain drain but also opens up new avenues for economic and social rejuvenation. As Greece continues to navigate its way out of the economic crisis, the return of its diaspora could play a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous future, suggesting a gradual but hopeful shift towards regaining lost talent and fostering a stronger, more resilient economy.