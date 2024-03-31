Reviving Eastertide: Global Easter Traditions Celebrate Life Over Death

As Easter Sunday ushers in Eastertide, a 50-day period culminating in Pentecost, it marks the longest season on the Church calendar, not counting Ordinary Time. This time is ripe for exploring Easter traditions, both those that have stood the test of time and those in need of revival. While some customs like wearing new clothes on Easter Sunday have waned, others, such as the Easter Walk, offer a glimpse into a rich tapestry of global celebrations that underscore the triumph of life over death.

Advertisment

Easter Traditions: A Tapestry of Global Celebrations

From the early centuries, newly baptized Christians donned white garments, symbolizing new life through Christ's resurrection. This tradition evolved into the broader custom of wearing new clothes for Easter Mass. Another cherished tradition, the Easter Walk, saw families in Europe taking strolls post-Mass, a custom that morphed into today's secular Easter parades. Easter Monday, once a holy day of obligation, continues to be celebrated with customs like the Emmaus Walk, where families picnic, sing, and rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus.

Forgotten Customs and Their Potential Revival

Advertisment

Some Easter customs have faded over the centuries, such as the 14th-century tradition of visiting Rome's station churches during the Octave of Easter, revived in 1959. The Via Lucis, or Stations of Light, a more recent addition, encourages the faithful to meditate on Jesus' appearances post-resurrection. These practices, along with the joyous sermons of Easter Sunday, invite believers to reflect on the victory of life over death. In Slavic nations, Easter Week includes a day dedicated to the departed, while processions and pilgrimages mark the conclusion of this sacred time.

Global Easter Celebrations: Unity in Diversity

Across the globe, Easter traditions reflect a diverse tapestry of cultural expressions. In Norway, Påskekrimmen involves reading crime novels during Easter, while Poland celebrates Śmigus Dyngus, a day of water fights. The United States hosts the White House Easter Egg Roll, and in Corfu, Greece, the tradition of clay pot smashing signifies the breaking of the old for the new. Spain's Semana Santa, with its solemn processions, contrasts with the bright festivities of Easter Week, known as Bright Week in the Byzantine Catholic and Orthodox churches. These varied customs underscore a shared theme: the triumph of life over death and light over darkness.