Retired Irish Couple Defrauded of €180,000 in Property Purchase Scam

In a chilling tale of cyber fraud, a retired Irish couple was tricked out of nearly €180,000 during their house purchase in Co Meath, Ireland. The unsuspecting victims were living in Brussels when they received a fraudulent email in December 2020, seemingly from their solicitor. The email instructed them to transfer the hefty sum for the property purchase. The couple had no idea that their solicitor's email had been hijacked by cunning scammers, who redirected the payment into a money mule's account.

Advertisment

Solicitor's Vigilance Unearths Fraud

The crime was brought to light when the solicitor noticed anomalies in the email system. On realizing that his email account was compromised, he promptly reported the incident to Belgian police. In a joint operation, the Belgian police and An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, managed to freeze the illicitly transferred funds. After a tense 16-day period, the funds were successfully recovered.

The Unwilling Accomplice

Advertisment

The ill-gotten funds were traced back to an account owned by Mark Farley, a 42-year-old man who found himself before the court for his role in laundering the money. Farley, a man who had previously battled addiction and even set up a successful business, had relapsed into heroin use after a work injury. The pressure from drug dealers forced him into the role of a money mule, a decision that resulted in a suspended three-year prison term.

The Aftermath of the Ordeal

The victims, after having lived through the nightmare, chose to withdraw from the house purchase. The fear and loss of trust, coupled with the severe impact on their mental health and sense of security, led them to this decision. By sharing their story, they hope to raise awareness about such crimes and the severe consequences that money mules face.