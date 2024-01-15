en English
Belgium

Researchers and Policymakers Unite in Brussels to Strengthen Democracy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Researchers and Policymakers Unite in Brussels to Strengthen Democracy

On January 23, 2024, the city of Brussels is set to host an event that could potentially reshape the future of democracy in Europe. The event will see researchers from the University of Bergen and the NORCE – Norwegian Research Centre joining forces with policy makers from the European Commission and experts from various stakeholder organizations. The central theme of the event is the emerging challenges faced by democracy and how research and innovation (R&I) can bolster knowledge-based democracies.

Democracy and the Role of R&I

The discussions will focus on the pivotal role of R&I in addressing and mitigating issues within democracy such as artificial intelligence, climate change, and participatory platforms. The event aims to spotlight democracy as a vital research area, particularly for Europe, and to stimulate dialogue on enhancing future research on democracy.

Fostering Collaboration and Awareness

The University of Bergen and NORCE are hosting the event, marking a significant endeavor to raise awareness and foster collaboration on democratic research and innovation. Additionally, the event will underscore the importance of incorporating democracy into Europe’s 10th framework programme for research and innovation, ensuring it is prioritized alongside other key themes like sustainable development, climate-friendly growth, and digitalization.

Simultaneous Global Movements

In a parallel development, other institutions are also echoing similar sentiments. The UCL Institute for Global Prosperity is set to host a Soundbite event with Oli Whittington, Strategic Design Lead at Shift Design, focusing on participatory mechanisms and digital technologies that are transforming democracy. Similarly, the Deliberation Gateway Network is hosting an online event aimed at fostering global peace and exploring the links between nonviolence and deliberative democracy.

These events signify a global shift towards strengthening the pillars of democracy, emphasizing the role of research, innovation, and collaboration in creating a more inclusive and harmonious society.

Belgium Europe Social
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

