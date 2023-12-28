Jacques Delors: Visionary Architect of Modern Europe Remembered Fondly

Jacques Delors, the former president of the European Commission and an influential figure in European politics, has passed away at the age of 98. Delors, who served as the Commission’s president from 1985 to 1995, played a pivotal role in shaping modern Europe and laying the groundwork for the creation of the euro. His efforts led to the expansion of the European Union (EU) from 10 to 15 member countries, marking a significant milestone in the history of European cooperation.

Delors: A Visionary for Europe

Delors was instrumental in implementing the Single European Act and the Maastricht Treaty, which initiated the process that led to the creation of the euro currency. He was a staunch advocate for a federal Europe and greater solidarity among EU member states. His vision of a unified Europe, marked by strong economic integration, is still highly relevant today, as the European Union grapples with challenges such as rising nationalism and the upcoming 2024 European elections.

A Dual Legacy

Delors leaves behind a dual legacy, both French and European. In France, he was recognized for anchoring the left to a culture of governance and advocating for austerity measures. His accomplishments extended beyond borders, shaping a more unified Europe by promoting the free movement of capital goods, services, and people. He was known for his commitment, ideals, and uprightness, traits that made him a respected figure in French politics.

Remembering Delors

Delors is remembered as a visionary who made Europe stronger. His work, however, has faced criticism in recent years, with some leaders feeling he overreached towards the end of his term. Despite the backlash, Delors’ contributions to the European project, including the establishment of the Erasmus student exchange program and the signing of the Schengen agreements, continue to benefit generations of Europeans. His passing signifies the end of an era for European cooperation, but his legacy lives on, echoing in the corridors of European institutions.