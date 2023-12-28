en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Jacques Delors: Visionary Architect of Modern Europe Remembered Fondly

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:54 am EST
Jacques Delors: Visionary Architect of Modern Europe Remembered Fondly

Jacques Delors, the former president of the European Commission and an influential figure in European politics, has passed away at the age of 98. Delors, who served as the Commission’s president from 1985 to 1995, played a pivotal role in shaping modern Europe and laying the groundwork for the creation of the euro. His efforts led to the expansion of the European Union (EU) from 10 to 15 member countries, marking a significant milestone in the history of European cooperation.

Delors: A Visionary for Europe

Delors was instrumental in implementing the Single European Act and the Maastricht Treaty, which initiated the process that led to the creation of the euro currency. He was a staunch advocate for a federal Europe and greater solidarity among EU member states. His vision of a unified Europe, marked by strong economic integration, is still highly relevant today, as the European Union grapples with challenges such as rising nationalism and the upcoming 2024 European elections.

A Dual Legacy

Delors leaves behind a dual legacy, both French and European. In France, he was recognized for anchoring the left to a culture of governance and advocating for austerity measures. His accomplishments extended beyond borders, shaping a more unified Europe by promoting the free movement of capital goods, services, and people. He was known for his commitment, ideals, and uprightness, traits that made him a respected figure in French politics.

Remembering Delors

Delors is remembered as a visionary who made Europe stronger. His work, however, has faced criticism in recent years, with some leaders feeling he overreached towards the end of his term. Despite the backlash, Delors’ contributions to the European project, including the establishment of the Erasmus student exchange program and the signing of the Schengen agreements, continue to benefit generations of Europeans. His passing signifies the end of an era for European cooperation, but his legacy lives on, echoing in the corridors of European institutions.

0
Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Hitler Beetle': A Controversial Name Sparks Debate in the World of Science

By Safak Costu

Romania, Bulgaria Secure Partial Inclusion in Schengen Zone

By Nitish Verma

Ireland Unveils Low-Interest Loan Scheme for Home Energy Retrofits

By Mazhar Abbas

Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98

By Rafia Tasleem

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch ...
@Europe · 30 mins
Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch ...
heart comment 0
U.S. Versus EU: A Comparative Economic Performance Analysis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

U.S. Versus EU: A Comparative Economic Performance Analysis
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara’s Stance

By Salman Khan

Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia

By Bijay Laxmi

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

By Safak Costu

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
2 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
3 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
4 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
7 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
7 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
8 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
8 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
10 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
12 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
10 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
27 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
36 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
40 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app