In an unprecedented move that has captured the attention of meat enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, Cárnicas Rigar, a renowned butcher and meat distributor based in Vélez-Málaga, has set a new benchmark by purchasing a beef carcass for an astonishing 12,000 euros. This acquisition took place at the Silleda cattle fair in Pontevedra, Galicia, where the Rubia Gallega breed steer stole the show due to its exceptional characteristics and meticulous upbringing.

Advertisment

Setting New Standards in Meat Quality

Francisco Rico, the manager of Cárnicas Rigar, highlighted that this purchase is not just about owning an expensive piece of meat but is a testament to the company's dedication to quality. The six-year-old Rubia Gallega steer, now the sixth most expensive acquisition in the history of the central agropecuaria de Galicia abanca, was celebrated for its premium care and diet, which included fresh grass, resulting in unparalleled meat quality. Rico emphasized the importance of transparent breeding and quality nutrition, stating that there are no secrets to achieving such standards, only a commitment to excellence in every aspect of the animal's life.

Exclusive Products on the Horizon

Advertisment

Cárnicas Rigar is not just stopping with the acquisition. The company is already in the process of preparing a series of exclusive products from the carcass, promising an exceptional culinary experience for its customers. Interested buyers are encouraged to reach out directly to the company for more information on these upcoming products, ensuring that meat lovers won't miss the opportunity to taste the results of this exceptional Rubia Gallega steer's life.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1985, Cárnicas Rigar has cemented its place as a leading meat distributor in Andalucía, with over 35 years of experience in the sector. This recent purchase at the Silleda cattle fair is not just a moment of pride for the family-owned business but also a clear indicator of its unwavering commitment to offering the best quality meat to its customers. As a national benchmark in the marketing of livestock and the only one in Spain with a computerized public auction system, the central agropecuaria de Galicia abanca has witnessed a historic moment with this transaction.

By breaking records and setting new standards, Cárnicas Rigar continues to innovate in the meat distribution industry, promising its customers not just quality but a taste of history. As the company prepares to unveil its exclusive products derived from this remarkable Rubia Gallega breed steer, the anticipation among culinary enthusiasts is palpable. This event not only marks a significant achievement for Cárnicas Rigar but also shines a spotlight on the importance of quality, care, and dedication in the production of premium meats.