Quique Dacosta, Appointing Climb in World's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 List Ahead of Antwerp Ceremony

As the culinary world turns its eyes towards Antwerp, Belgium, for the highly anticipated final ceremony of 'The World's 50 Best Restaurants' on October 5, the ranks from 51 to 100 reveal significant movements, with notable climbs by Quique Dacosta Restaurant and Appointing. This announcement marks a return to form for the prestigious list, which paused in 2020 due to the global pandemic, sparking interest in potential newcomers following recent rule changes.

Shifts and Highlights in the Preliminary List

The preliminary ranking showcases some shifts, particularly among Spanish contenders, with the number reducing from seven in 2019 to four this year. Among them, Quique Dacosta and Appointing stand out for their upward movement, ascending to positions 74 and 79, respectively. This change reflects the dynamic nature of the global culinary scene and sets the stage for the final announcement, where all eyes will be on whether Spain can reclaim the top spot.

New Rules, New Expectations

The 2019 decision to create a 'Best of the Best' category, excluding former number one winners from reclaiming the top position, has injected fresh intrigue into the rankings. With Mirazur by Mauro Colagreco now in this elite group, attention is focused on whether the likes of Etxebarri Grill can surpass the renowned Noma, or if another dark horse will emerge to capture the culinary world's highest honor.

Looking Towards the Grand Ceremony

As the culinary community awaits the grand ceremony in Antwerp, speculation and excitement build around who will make the coveted top 50 list. The initial rankings have already sparked conversations, with the final placements poised to celebrate culinary excellence and innovation on a global scale. The journey to October 5 promises to be filled with anticipation, as the world waits to see which restaurant will be crowned the best.