Europe

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: End of an Era, Dawn of a New Reign

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
In a historic moment for the Danish monarchy, Queen Margrethe II is set to abdicate the throne, passing the crown to her son, Prince Frederik, who will ascend as King Frederik X. This marks the end of a reign spanning over five decades and ushers in a new era for Denmark, with the first non-European queen consort, Crown Princess Mary.

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II Abdicates

The 83-year-old queen, the longest-reigning European monarch following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, has decided to step down following a recent surgery. Her decision, informed to the Crown Prince and Prince Joachim merely three days before the public announcement, has sent a ripple of mixed emotions across the country. The abdication, scheduled to be finalized on Sunday, will be a significant shift in the Danish royal family’s history, marking the first voluntary abdication in nearly 900 years.

A New Reign: From Prince Frederik to King Frederick X

The crown prince, alongside his Australian-born wife, Crown Princess Mary, is preparing to take the throne in a ceremony that deviates from the traditional opulence associated with royal events. Favoring a family-oriented occasion, the proclamation is expected to draw up to 200,000 people outside the Christiansborg Palace. The Danish Royal Family, enjoying high approval ratings among the Danish population, is ushering in a new era for the monarchy.

Reflecting on the Legacy of Queen Margrethe II

Having ascended the throne in 1972, Queen Margrethe II has etched her mark in the annals of Danish history. Her reign, characterized by wit and down-to-earth manners, has endeared her to the Danish people, despite the occasional controversy, like the stripping of royal titles from her grandchildren in 2022. As she steps down after 52 years in power, her son, Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, prepare to continue her legacy. Their son, Prince Christian, will become the next in line to the Danish throne, followed by their other children, and Queen Margrethe’s sister, Princess Benedikte, and her children.

As Denmark bids adieu to its beloved queen, the world watches with bated breath as a new chapter in Danish monarchy unfolds. With the first Queen Consort of non-European origin, the Danish throne is at the cusp of an exciting future.

Europe
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

