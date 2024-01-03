Promoting Democratic Participation: A Deeper Look at the CERV Programme

With a steadfast objective to fortify the political, economic, and social environment of the European Union, the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values (CERV) programme was established in 2021 as a fragment of the Justice, Rights and Values Fund. Underpinned by a budget of 641.71 million for the period of 2021-2027, the programme propels citizen engagement, fosters equality, and bolsters EU rights and values. It offers a supportive framework for civil society organizations (CSOs) at various tiers and stirs civic participation, with an unwavering aim to conserve and spur societies rooted in the rule of law.

Strategic Undertakings of the CERV Programme

The CERV programme is methodically partitioned into four activity strands. Strand 3, exclusively targeting citizens’ engagement and participation in the EU’s democratic life, is managed by the CULT Committee. It judiciously amalgamates elements from two previous programmes: the Rights, Equality and Citizenship (2014-2020) and the Europe for Citizens (2014-2020). Strand 3 emphasizes the remembrance of significant historical events, participation in civic life, and cultural exchanges.

The programme ardently seeks to elevate awareness of EU history, culture, and values, enhance mutual understanding, and promote democratic participation. This is effectuated through action grants, operating grants, and dynamic communication activities. The 2021-2027 programme introduces promising innovations such as national contact points in member states and the Civil Dialogue Group to amplify stakeholder relations. While the programme is still in its embryonic stage, a handful of projects under Strand 3 have been completed, the specific number of which remains undisclosed. Monitoring indicators and Eurobarometer surveys assist in assessing the programme’s impact on democratic participation. The proposal success rate under Strand 3 stands commendably at 55%.

International Perspectives on Democratic Participation

Dr. Victoria Finn, an Assistant Professor at the University of Oslo in Norway, has conducted comprehensive research on migrant political participation, non-citizenship, and migration governance, primarily in Latin America. Her work on migrant rights and suffrage in Chile and Ecuador has been recognized with the 2022 Best Dissertation Award from the APSA. Finn elucidates the influence of her international experiences on her research and the prevailing state of migrant enfranchisement globally, drawing attention to the existence of voting rights for migrants in Western Europe and the Americas, and the legal transformations recognizing dual nationality in numerous countries.

Future Directions

As the CERV programme progressively unfolds, it continues to scrutinize and refine its strategies in relation to EU priorities. The programme’s commitment to enhancing democratic participation and its strategic focus on citizen engagement signifies a promising trajectory towards a robust democratic foundation in the EU. The ongoing developments within the programme, coupled with the insights from international research and participatory initiatives, stand testament to the EU’s unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive democratic culture.