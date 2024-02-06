ProAmpac Unveils Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solution in Europe

ProAmpac, an internationally recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry, has made another leap towards sustainability with the introduction of ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt in Europe. This innovative packaging solution, specifically designed for thermoforming applications, is poised to make a significant impact on a variety of food products, including chilled cooked meats, cold cuts, sliced cheese, and fish.

A Sustainable Packaging Solution

The unique selling point of ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt lies in its high fiber content. With more than 90% fiber, it aligns with the OPRL guidelines, making it kerbside recyclable in the UK and Ireland. This feature signifies an important stride towards reducing environmental footprint and supporting the circular economy.

Benefits of ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt

But sustainability is not the only advantage of this new product. ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt offers a slew of other benefits. Its lightweight nature promotes reduced packaging material, contributing to further environmental conservation. Its operational efficiency is also noteworthy, maintaining line speed during thermoforming and offering higher yield per roll.

Aesthetic and Functional Advantages

Furthermore, the premium feel and natural look of the packaging enhance shelf appeal, potentially influencing consumer choice. The packaging also demonstrates excellent grease resistance and a high barrier for product shelf life maintenance, ensuring the quality of the food products it houses is preserved.

ProAmpac's Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

ProAmpac's introduction of ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt showcases the company's dedication to sustainability and innovation. Operating under core values of Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact, ProAmpac continues to deliver environmentally conscious packaging solutions that not only meet customer demands but also support global sustainability goals. Owned by Pritzker Private Capital, the company's unwavering focus on developing sustainable flexible packaging products is setting a new standard in the industry.