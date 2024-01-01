en English
Europe

Princess Mary Poised to Become First Australian-Born Queen Following Danish Monarch’s Abdication

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
In a significant turn of events, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has declared her abdication from the throne. This unexpected announcement has positioned Australian-born Princess Mary, wife of Crown Prince Frederik, to become the Queen Consort of Denmark. The royal transition is scheduled to take place later this month.

A Historic Transition

Princess Mary of Denmark, formerly known as Mary Donaldson of Tasmania, is prepared to step into a new, historic role as the world’s first Australian-born queen. She met Crown Prince Frederik in Sydney in 2000, and their romance swiftly blossomed. A marriage in 2004 and four children later, Princess Mary finds herself at the cusp of a significant change.

Stepping into the Role of Queen Consort

Princess Mary, known for her commitment to royal duties and proficiency in the Danish language, has earned her place in the hearts of the Danish people. Guided by Queen Margrethe II over the years, she has championed various social and charity causes. As the impending Queen, she is anticipated to sustain her focus on these critical areas, including mental health, women’s rights, and combating domestic violence and bullying.

The Danish Monarchy

The Danish monarchy has been home to Queen Margrethe II for 52 years. Her decision to step down, driven by age and health factors, took Denmark by surprise. Crown Prince Frederik will ascend to the throne as King, and Princess Mary will become Queen. Unlike Britain, Denmark does not host coronations, opting instead for a simple proclamation ceremony. Despite some controversies, the Danish royal family enjoys considerable popularity, with a Gallup poll in 2020 displaying an 84% support rate for the monarchy.

Europe
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

