President Andrzej Duda Strengthens Poland's Democracy with New Electoral Commission Appointments

Today, President Andrzej Duda announced the appointment of key members to the State Electoral Commission (PKW), a move underscoring the administration's commitment to upholding Poland's democratic principles. The ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace, saw the introduction of Mirosław Suski, Arkadiusz Pikulik, Konrad Składowski, Ryszard Balicki, Maciej Klis, Paweł Gieras, and Ryszard Kalisz into the PKW, with their terms set to commence on March 14th.

Ensuring Election Integrity

The State Electoral Commission plays a pivotal role in the Polish democratic system by overseeing the legitimacy and fairness of electoral processes. Comprising one judge from the Supreme Administrative Court, one judge from the Constitutional Tribunal, and seven individuals appointed by the Sejm, the PKW's composition is designed to reflect a broad spectrum of society and ensure impartiality in its operations. President Duda's recent appointments highlight the importance of the commission in safeguarding the integrity of Poland's elections, a cornerstone of the nation's democracy.

Presidential Commendation

In his address, President Duda lauded the new members for their willingness to serve in such a critical capacity, emphasizing the PKW's vital role in maintaining public trust in the electoral system. "The credibility of the state's work, how you fulfill your duties, and how it is perceived externally are crucial for the stability of our system and the credibility of elections," Duda stated, acknowledging the commission's contribution to the democratic process. The ceremony not only served to introduce the new members but also to reaffirm the Polish government's dedication to conducting transparent and credible elections.

Looking Ahead

With the introduction of its new members, the PKW is poised to continue its essential work in overseeing Poland's electoral processes. The tenure of judges from the Supreme Administrative Court and the Constitutional Tribunal in the PKW lasts for nine years, while the mandate of Sejm-nominated members expires 150 days after parliamentary elections. This structured rotation ensures that the commission remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving political landscape. As Poland moves towards future elections, the strengthened PKW, backed by President Duda's confidence, is expected to play a decisive role in upholding the nation's democratic values and electoral integrity.