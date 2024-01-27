Preserving Holocaust Memory: German Students Visit Auschwitz as Survivors Dwindle

Nearly eight decades after the Holocaust, a dwindling number of survivors and eyewitnesses pose an unprecedented challenge: preserving the harrowing memories of this dark chapter in human history. As the last generation of survivors ages, a group of German students from the Willy Brandt School in Kerpen, including 17-year-old Cara, took upon themselves the responsibility of engaging with this history and keeping its memories alive.

Engaging with History

The students embarked on an educational journey to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial in Oswiecim, Poland, a site that witnessed the murder of over 1 million people by the Nazis, primarily Jews. This visit is a part of a long-standing tradition, as the town of Kerpen has been partnered with Oswiecim since 1967. Many of its students voluntarily partake in these visits, stepping into the remnants of a brutal past to ensure its lessons are not forgotten.

An Important Responsibility

Teachers like Katrin Kuznik regard these visits as a critical duty. They find that students are deeply committed to understanding and processing the experience, aware of the importance of remembering the atrocities of the past to prevent their recurrence. The Jewish Claims Conference reports that 245,000 Holocaust victims remain alive worldwide, with 14,200 in Germany. Margot Friedländer, a 101-year-old survivor, is among those who still make public appearances to share her testimony.

Remembering through Different Mediums

Christoph Heubner of the International Auschwitz Committee opines that each generation finds its unique way to engage with the Holocaust. Be it through art, literature, or memorial visits, these mediums serve as a bridge to the past, helping the new generation connect with the horrors endured by millions. Manfred Deselaers, a German priest living in Oswiecim for over 30 years, underscores that visiting memorials is about recognizing our responsibility to maintain a society that prevents such atrocities from happening again. The students' visit to Auschwitz represents a continuation of remembrance and a commitment to carrying the lessons of the past into the future.