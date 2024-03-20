Prague's Máj Department Store Set for Grand Reopening in 2024: A Modern Multi-purpose Marvel

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Prague's retail landscape as the iconic Máj department store gears up for a grand reopening in June 2024, following an ambitious two-year reconstruction project. This transformation promises to redefine shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in the Czech capital. The once single-purpose building will evolve into a nine-floor, 17,000 square meters multi-purpose hub.

Revolutionizing Retail and Dining

The ground-breaking redesign of Máj department store signifies a shift towards versatility and modernity in urban retail spaces. Martin Klán, a board member of Máj Národní a.s., highlights the expansion in services offered, ensuring that the new Máj caters to a broad spectrum of needs and preferences. From a brand new Tesco store nestled on the first underground floor to a plethora of dining and shopping options sprawled across the first and second floors, the department store is set to become a one-stop destination for locals and tourists alike. A dedicated food hall with 750 seats will feature an eclectic mix of cuisines from popular brands, providing an unparalleled gastronomic experience.

Entertainment and Culture at New Heights

The reinvention of Máj extends beyond shopping and dining, embracing entertainment, culture, and education. The previously underutilized upper floors will transform into vibrant spaces for cultural events, educational initiatives, and entertainment venues. The crowning jewel of the redevelopment is the top-floor restaurant, offering diners 360° panoramic views of Prague, a testament to the project's ambition to blend commerce with culture and leisure. Despite initial plans for an art installation by renowned sculptor David Černý, the facade will now seek new artistic direction.

A Legacy Reborn

Owned by AMADEUS Real Estate since 2019, the Máj department store has been a prominent fixture in Prague's architectural and cultural landscape, designated a cultural monument in 2006. The CZK 4 billion reconstruction project, undertaken by Metrostav, not only revitalizes a historic landmark but also sets a new benchmark for urban redevelopment in Prague. As this monumental project nears completion, the anticipation for its grand unveiling reflects the community's eagerness to witness the transformation of a beloved icon into a modern multi-purpose center that promises to enhance the city's vibrancy and allure.

As Prague stands on the cusp of this exciting new chapter, the rejuvenation of the Máj department store symbolizes not just a physical transformation, but a reimagining of public spaces to meet the evolving demands of a modern city. This project serves as a beacon of innovation in urban redevelopment, encouraging a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. As June 2024 approaches, all eyes are on Máj, ready to embrace its new incarnation as a centerpiece of Prague's retail and cultural renaissance.