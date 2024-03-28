Prague's Máj Department Store Reopens with Modern Retail and Dining Experience

Thursday, March 28, 2024, marks a significant milestone for Prague's retail landscape as the iconic Máj department store announces its grand reopening in June 2024, following an ambitious two-year reconstruction project. This landmark, which has been a fixture in Prague since its opening, will unveil a transformed space that spans over 17,000 square meters, housing an array of shops, food establishments, and entertainment offers, according to Martin Klán, a board member of Máj Národní a.s.

Advertisment

Revolutionary Redevelopment

The redevelopment of Máj department store is not just a facelift but a complete overhaul, expanding the building to nine accessible floors. "The original single-function Máj will be transformed into a modern, multi-purpose center catering to shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment needs," Klán stated, highlighting the significant expansion in the variety of services offered. A notable addition is a brand new Tesco store on the first underground floor, while the first and second floors will welcome a diverse mix of tenants, including restaurants, cafes, florists, accessory shops, and drugstores.

Diverse Culinary Delights

Advertisment

Food enthusiasts will be drawn to the dedicated food hall, set to offer approximately 750 seats and a tempting selection of fast food and classic snacks from popular brands like Popeyes, Burger King, Banh-mi, Prima bašta, Misushi, Amerikanos, and more. This culinary hub is designed to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences, ensuring that visitors have a memorable dining experience.

Entertainment and Culture at New Heights

The previously underutilized upper floors of the Máj department store are set to become havens for entertainment, culture, and education. In a nod to the store's commitment to offering unique experiences, the top floor will feature a restaurant boasting breathtaking 360° panoramic views of Prague. Despite plans for an art installation by sculptor David Černý on the facade, Černý recently denied involvement. Owned by developer AMADEUS Real Estate since 2019 and designated a cultural monument since 2006, the building's reconstruction, exceeding CZK 4 billion, began in July 2022 with construction company Metrostav at the helm.

The reopening of Máj department store is a testament to Prague's evolving retail and cultural landscape, promising to be a destination for locals and tourists alike. With its blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, Máj is poised to redefine the traditional department store experience, offering something for everyone. As the city eagerly anticipates the grand unveiling in June 2024, the project represents not only a significant investment in the local economy but also a commitment to preserving and enhancing Prague's architectural heritage.