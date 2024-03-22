Prague’s Máj Department Store Rebirth: Modern Center Set for June 2024 Launch

Friday, March 22, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Prague's retail and cultural landscape as the iconic Máj department store, a staple of Prague Morning, gears up for a grand reopening in June 2024. Undergoing an extensive two-year reconstruction, the once monolithic six-floor structure is set to emerge as a nine-floor, multi-purpose hub, sprawling over 17,000 square meters of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces. Martin Klán, a board member of Máj Národní a.s., highlights the transformation from a single-function entity into a vibrant center meeting shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment needs.

Expanded Offerings and Unique Attractions

With the renovation, Máj Národní ushers in a diverse range of services. The introduction of a Tesco store on the first underground floor sets the tone for a varied shopping experience. The first and second floors will cater to a broad spectrum of tenants, including cozy cafes, restaurants, florists, accessory shops, and drugstores. A dedicated food hall, seating approximately 750 guests, will feature a mix of fast food and classic snacks from renowned brands such as Popeyes, Burger King, and more. The reimagined upper floors will serve as sanctuaries for entertainment, culture, and education, with the top floor offering a restaurant that provides stunning 360° panoramic views of Prague.

Architectural and Cultural Significance

The facade of the Máj Národní building was initially set to display an art installation by sculptor David Černý, although he has recently disassociated from the project. Despite this, the building's cultural and architectural relevance remains undiminished. Owned by developer AMADEUS Real Estate since 2019, the building has been a designated cultural monument since 2006. The reconstruction, with costs exceeding CZK 4 billion, began in July 2022, carried out by Metrostav, signaling a new era for this historic site.

Impact on Prague's Urban Fabric

The rebirth of Máj Národní is not just a triumph of modernization but a testament to Prague's dynamic evolution, blending heritage with contemporary needs. As the building prepares to welcome visitors and residents alike, its transformation is anticipated to invigorate the local economy, enhance the urban landscape, and redefine the concept of multi-purpose centers in Prague. The project underscores the city's commitment to preserving its architectural gems while adapting to modern demands, setting a precedent for future developments.